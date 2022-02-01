January transfer window: Barnsley FC face wait over Domingos Quina and Obbi Oulare deals

The Reds are awaiting confirmation that both moves have gone through.

Quina, a former Portugal under-21 international, 22, was called back by parent club Watford following a difficult loan spell at Fulham in order for him to head to South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oulare, 26, is set to head back to his native Belgium to second-tier outfit Molenbeek, if all goes well.

Barnsley loan target Domingos Quina, pictured in action during his spell with Fulham earlier this season. Picture: Getty.

Quina headed to Craven Cottage on transfer deadline day last summer - linking up with the West Londoners for the 2021-22 campaign.

But the player was restricted to just four appearances in all competitions under Marco Silva this term - failing to complete a full match for the club, prompting Watford to cancel Quina's loan and send him out elsewhere to gain regular game-time.

Quina - who can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield and on the wing - had spells in the youth academies at Benfica and Chelsea before joining West Ham in 2016.

He joined Watford in 2018 and has gone on to have loan stints with Granada and Fulham.

Quina's arrival follows on from the addition of Metz midfielder Amine Bassi.

Oulare has endured a nightmare time since arriving at Oakwell last July with injury and significant fitness issues having blighted his time at the club.

Oulare - brought in at an expensive outlay from Standard Liege on a three-year deal - has made just two brief substitute appearances for the club, lasting a combined total of around half an hour.

The Belgian forward's last appearance came at home to Swansea City on November in Poya Asbaghi's first game in charge.

Red tape issues ensured that Oulare and fellow recruit Aaron Leya Iseka did not receive his work permit until well into August.

The delay provoked fierce criticism from Reds co-chairman Paul Conway, who lambasted the Home Office.

While Leya Iseka has scored three goals in 21 appearances, Oulare has made no impact whatsoever, with the club having been seeking to move him on throughout this month.