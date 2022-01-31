January transfer window: Barnsley FC interested in Watford midfielder Domingos Quina

Barnsley FC target Domingos Quina. Picture: Getty Images.

The former Portugal under-21 international, 22, is currently on loan at Fulham, having joined on transfer deadline day last summer - linking up with the Cottagers for the 2021-22 campaign.

But the player has been restricted to just four appearances in all competitions under Marco Silva this term - failing to complete a full match for the club.

Watford are now reportedly prepared to cancel Quina's loan and send him out elsewhere as he bids to gain regular game-time.

Swansea City have also been linked with the player, although reports in Hertfordshire suggest that the Portgueuse is likely to join Barnsley and has agreed terms.

Quina - who can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield and on the wing - had spells in the youth academies at Benfica and Chelsea before joining West Ham in 2016.

He joined Watford in 2018 and has gone on to have loan stints with Granada and Fulham.