January transfer window: Bradford City keeper Sam Hornby set to join Colchester United

Sam Hornby. Picture: Getty Images.

The 26-year-old, who has made league appearances this term, has been benched for the club's last two matches following the arrival of loanee Alex Bass from Portsmouth and is now set to join the U's.

The former Burton and Port Vale shot-stopper is under contract at City until 2023.

Ironically, Hornby made his first league start of the season against Colchester in December after being promoted to the starting line-up in preference to Richard O'Donnell.

The Birmingham-born player kept his place in goal for six matches until the signing of Bass, with Hornby having been on the bench in the club's last two games against Walsall and Crawley.

Oscar Threlkeld is back in the fray for Tuesday night's League Two home game with Leyton Orient, while City are hoping regarding the availability of Liam Ridehalgh and Elliott Watt. Dion Pereira remains sidelined with calf injury .

Pereira is one of five loan signings whom Bradford have recruited already this month.