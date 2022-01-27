January transfer window: Doncaster Rovers sign former Huddersfield Town loanee Mipo Odubeko

WEST HAM striker Mipo Odubeko - who spent the first half of the season on loan at Huddersfield Town - has become Doncaster Rovers' sixth signing of the January transfer window.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 1:29 pm
New Doncaster Rovers signing Mipo Odubeko. Picture courtesy of Doncaster Rovers Football Club.

The 19-year-old returned to London earlier this month following a spell with the Terriers where he played six times from the bench.

Four were in September and only two for more than 15 minutes. His final appearance came as a 55th-minute substitute at Barnsley in early December.

On the decision to let him head back to West Ham, Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan - speaking earlier this month - said: Corberan added: "First of all, I wish him all the best. He's a good lad and worked hard for me, but the loan was to help him develop because he needed something more than U23 football. But sometimes the first part of a loan is the most complicated step.

"I saw a more mature and capable player in the second part of the loan, but we couldn't guarantee him the minutes that he needs. I think he's more ready for senior football and now need minutes to show those skills in a real situation.

"I'm convinced he's a player with a lot of potential and a special talent for finishing and I wish him the best."

Odubeko was a prolific scorer for the Hammers’ under-23s team in Premier League 2, and was involved in 18 matchday squads for the first-team last season - making his debut in the Emirates FA Cup victory at Stockport County.

His arrival at Rovers follows this week's capture of experienced midfielder Adam Clayton.

