January transfer window: Gary McSheffrey says Doncaster Rovers have signed 'quantity and quality'

Striker Reo Griffiths joined from Lyon on deadline day, the eighth and McSheffrey said last signing, with no more senior players expected to leave either.

With a mixture of young and old and only two or three targets falling by the wayside, manager McSheffrey is pleased with the work done.

SIGNINGS: Gary McSheffrey has bought in eight players in his first transfer window as Doncaster Rovers manager

"For the position-specific stuff we did in terms of what we should spend in what areas, I think we've done some good business and got some good value for money," he said.

"I think we've got some real good prospects in the building with good attitudes, good qualities and we did say all along we wouldn't rush too much into quantity over quality, that was the key thing, but I think we've got both.

"I think we've got some real quality and a good amount of players in as well that really gives us a bit more strength in depth.

"I think the squad's going to be the squad now. Whatever injured players get back fit, they'll be in contention when they get back fit, and bar a couple of youngsters who really need to play 15, 20 games for the rest of this season, that's us done."

Rovers are in a relegation battle but having made five permanent signings, McSheffrey thinks the focus has not been too short-term.

"We had to be quite clever, picky, realistic in what budget we were playing with, not going gung-ho and putting ourselves in a financial mess," he said.

"To do that you would probably have had to spend £15,000 in wages on probably four players and that's what some clubs in this league are doing, going for this quick fix. If it works for them, great, but that's not the way we do things here, that's not our ethos and philosophy.

"We're a well-run club with sustainability so we'll stick to that and try and bring in players who are good for the future and good investments."

Griffiths was in the stands for Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle and saw a team he can work with and improve.

"We shouldn't be where we are," said the 21-year-old. "That first half we played really, really well. We created a lot of chances, I was surprised how many.

"I thought we were dominant and we should have been four or five goals up (by half-time) but we didn't take our chances. I do like the way we play.

"That first half we should have nicked a few goals but it happens.

"I'm obviously a goalscorer.

"I would say I'm quite quick - running in behind I like quite a lot, running with the ball is one of my main focuses and I'm good in the air, I love jumping and winning balls in the air.

"I'm quite physical."