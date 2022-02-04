January Transfer Window: How business panned out for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and the rest of Yorkshire – Football Talk Podcast:

THE January Transfer Window produced - as ever - mixed fortunes for Yorkshire’s clubs – some buying and selling exactly what they needed to, while others were left wondering what could have been

By YP Sport
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:38 pm

The YP’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner and host Mark Singleton run through the highs and lows of the window for Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

