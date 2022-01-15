Some squads need more attention than others, with Middlesbrough one of the most active clubs as they aim to continue their strong start to life under Chris Wilder.

Hull City are awaiting the confirmation of a proposed takeover by Acun Ilicali, with the deal sent to the Football League for final approval.

Below, are the latest rumours doing the rounds today, with Hull and Leeds United both linked with incomings while reports claim players are on their way out of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Robin Olsen, who is on loan at the Blades from AS Roma, has agreed personal terms with Premier League side Aston Villa as he looks set to leave Bramall Lane (Fabrizio Romano - MORE).

Hull City have launched an "official bid" for Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc, according to reports in Turkey (Yağız Sabuncuoğlu - MORE).

Russian side CSKA Moscow are the latest club to "make contact" with reported Leeds United target Vedat Muriqi with West Brom also recently linked to signing the Lazio striker this month (InsideFutbol - MORE).

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt, who signed a one-year extension with the Owls until the summer of 2023 on Friday, is in talks to join Oldham Athletic on loan after spending the first half of the season on loan at Grimsby Town (Football Insider - MORE).

BID LAUCNHED: Hull City have reportedly made an official offer for midfielder Miha Zajc, left. Picture: Getty Images.

In The Yorkshire Post, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he did not want Cody Drameh to go out on loan as the defender joined Cardiff City (MORE).

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi has warned Reds supporters not to expect any major transfer outlay this month as the clock ticks towards the winter window deadline (MORE).

Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan has been delighted with how Rotherham United have helped to develop on-loan defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green after rewarding his progress with a new contract (MORE).

It was also revealed how Eddie Nketiah convinced Flo Balogun to leave Arsenal for a loan spell at Middlesbrough (MORE).

ALEX HUNT: The Wednesday midfielder is reportedly in talks to join Oldham on loan. Picture: Getty Images.

Elsewhere, it was announced on Friday evening that Rangers had signed Sheffield United target John Souttar on a pre-contract agreement (MORE).