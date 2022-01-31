Marcus Forss. Picture: Getty Images

The arrival of Forss, a 22-year-old Finland international, followed the earlier signings of Ryan Longman, who has joined on a full-time basis from Brighton and Iranian international forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Forss has played 12 matches for the Bees this season – with seven of those outings coming in the Premier League – and scored four times in a 7-0 EFL Cup thrashing of Oldham Athletic.

He scored 10 goals in 51 appearances last term as Thomas Frank’s side secured promotion to the top flight

Forss has been capped 11 times by his country.

Walsh has also signed on the dotted line for the club for the rest of the campaign.

Walsh has made seven appearances for the Swans this season after joining from Bristol City last summer.