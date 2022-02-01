January transfer window: New Barnsley FC signing Domingos Quina on his 'perfect opportunity' with Reds

BARNSLEY have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Domingos Quina on loan from Premier League side Watford for the rest of the season.

The Reds faced an additional wait to announce the expected arrival after submitting paperwork ahead of the 11pm transfer window deadline on Monday night and awaiting confirmation from the relevant authorities.

It has now been received with Quina following on from the loan arrival of Metz's Amine Bassi.

New Barnsley signing Domingos Quina, pictured at Oakwell. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Quina, who will be available for Wednesday's Championship home game against Cardiff City, said: "I have missed being on the pitch and playing football.

"This is the perfect opportunity for me to come and play and help the team get back to where they should be, so I am really excited and I can't wait to get started.

"I see myself as an attacker player. I try to run forward and be positive with the ball. I like to dribble and have a shot, but I'll also work hard and support the team."

Reds head coach Poya Asbaghi commented: "We are very happy to see Domingos join the club until the end of the season. He is a decorated youth international and we are excited to see him show his talent in a Barnsley shirt.

Domingos Quina. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"The signing provides us with further options in an offensive sense and I hope he proves to be an asset between now and the season's conclusion in May."

Quina, a former Portugal under-21 international, 22, was called back by parent club Watford following a difficult loan spell at Fulham in order for him to head to South Yorkshire.

Quina headed to Craven Cottage on transfer deadline day last summer - linking up with the West Londoners for the 2021-22 campaign.

But the player was restricted to just four appearances in all competitions under Marco Silva this term - failing to complete a full match for the club, prompting Watford to cancel Quina's loan and send him out elsewhere to gain regular game-time.

Quina - who can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield and on the wing - had spells in the youth academies at Benfica and Chelsea before joining West Ham in 2016.