January transfer window: Reece Brown and Kieran Phillips leave Huddersfield Town on loan

Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips, who has joined Exeter City on loan.

Brown, 25, links up with Posh for a third loan stint. He made 44 appearances in the club's promotion to the Championship last term and 12 in the 2019-20 season.

Out of favour at the John Smith's Stadium, Brown has not featured this season for the Terriers.

Meanwhile, young forward Phillips, 21, has linked up with Exeter on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Phillips was recalled from a temporary spell at Walsall - where he scored five goals in 33 appearances - to continue his football education in Devon.

He is the third Town player to be recalled from a loan spell and be sent out elsewhere this month following the returns of Romoney Crichlow and Matty Daly to head to Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City respectively.

A centre-forward by trade, Phillips spent most of his time at the Saddlers playing on the wing, has recently found himself largely limited to appearances from the bench, with the last of his 15 starts coming on New Year ’s Day.