January transfer window: Rotherham United seal signing of prolific Irish striker Georgie Kelly

The 25-year-old, who finished as top scorer with 21 goals in the League of Ireland Premier Division last term and also impressed for Bohs in their Europa Conference League run, had also been linked with Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle.

A free agent after he rejected the offer of a new deal from Bohs, the 2021 PFAI player of the year was also the subject of interest from clubs in Scotland, Holland and Denmark.

Dundee and Ross County were among those who threw their hat in the ring to sign him while Aarhus and Sparta Rotterdam were among the European clubs also linked with a move.

The Donegal born player underwent a medical on Friday ahead of joining the Millers.

Speaking about Kelly recently, Warne said: “I know the Irish league has finished, I know he is a free transfer and I know he has been linked with loads of clubs because every single club is looking for a striker."