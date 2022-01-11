The window closes at 11pm on January 31, with clubs allowed to agree permanent and loan deals to bolster their squads for the remainder of the campaign.

Yorkshire Live have reported that Sheffield Wednesday, who are currently six points outside the play-offs, are keen on bringing in two new centre-backs to get their League One campaign back on track (MORE).

Leeds United could be restricted to loan signings this month in order to stay within Financial Fair Play rules, claim Football Insider (MORE).

Middlesbrough full-back Neil Taylor has reportedly agreed a new deal after signing a short-term contract in November, report Football Insider. The defender was the subject of interest from multiple Championship clubs including West Brom and his contract was set to expire this month (MORE).

Barnsley are one of five Championship clubs interested in Wigan Athletic midfielder and Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones, claim TEAMtalk (MORE).

Leeds United are hoping to agree and announce a new contract for midfielder Adam Forshaw by the end of next week at the latest, report the YEP (MORE).

TARGETS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore reportedly wants two new defenders this month. Picture: Getty Images.

Sheffield United want to tie Kyron Gordon down to a long-term contract at Bramall Lane, The Star have reported (MORE).

In The Yorkshire Post, chief football writer Stuart Rayner reports how Middlesbrough’s move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been delayed by Covid-19 while Bradford City are believed to be closing in on Hearts winger Jamie Walker (MORE).

Meanwhile, Hull City’s proposed takeover by Turkish television personality Acun Ilicali is now awaiting final approval from the Football League (MORE).

Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Verrips looks to be on his way out of the club, with manager Paul Heckingbottom revealing that a departure is likely (MORE).

JORDAN JONES: The Wigan and Northern Ireland player is on the radar of five clubs, including Barnsley. Picture: Getty Images.