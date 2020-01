The January transfer window is now in full swing ahead of what has the makings of a busy final week, with the doors closing at 11pm on Friday, January 31 for Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Bradford City.

Here is a quick review of the work completed so far and priorities at our clubs.