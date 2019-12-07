Jarrod Bowen is up there with the Championship best, insists Hull City head coach Grant McCann

HULL CITY head coach Grant McCann believes that Jarrod Bowen is up there with the Championship's very best after watching him net a deadly double to secure a 2-1 home victory over Stoke City - as his Tigers side produced a strong response to last weekend's surprise loss at Barnsley.

Bowen struck twice in the second half - to take his tally to ten goals in his past nine outings for the club - as Hull rallied from an interval deficit to secure three points and maintain their push for the play-offs.

On another key contribution from Bowen, McCann, also eager to share out the plaudits with the team following a 'controlled' team display, said: "I thought he was a little bit quiet in the first half and getting a little bit frustrated as we were not getting the ball to him enough.

"But in the second half, the amount of times he has found himself in that position for the second goal...He has probably scored five or six like that this season.

"The first one was also a great strike.

"But I thought it was more about the team performance. Yes, two great goals from Jarrod. But every top team in this division has someone like Jarrod.

"You think of Fulham and Brentford with (Alexsandar) Mitrovic and (Ollie) Watkins and people like that - players who can score goals at vital points and we have got one in Jarrod.

"But the team performance was excellent.

"I thought we were controlled and did not get panicked. We conceded early - it was a good goal, you have to put your hands up, it was a good cross and header. Yes, we could have defended it better, but sometimes these things are unstoppable.

"But I thought after the first ten minutes that we showed a real control and composure about our game. We did not get flustered."