Joey Barton latest: Barnsley fail to expand on tunnel incident

Barnsley staff are staying tight-lipped over the ugly scenes that marred their victory over Fleetwood Town last Saturday.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton is alleged to have assaulted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after the Reds won 4-2.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident.

At their weekly press conference on Wednesday, assistant manager Dale Tonge read a brief statement in which he said the club would not be commenting on the situation.

Pushed to expand, he said it was a situation no different to any other footballing situation and that Stendel was in “great spirits”.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to comment on the alleged incident while the police investigation is ongoing,” said Tonge.

“Obviously the club has released a statement so we’ve got to leave it there.

“Certain things happen I’m football but again unfortunately I cannot comment.

“It’s not been a distraction. The gaffer is a professional, it is something that happens day in, day out in football.”

Tonge generally conducts pre-match briefings for the German head coach, who was in charge of training ahead of Friday’s home game v Shrewsbury Town.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies added: “As players we’ve just stuck to what we do. We just concentrate on the football.”