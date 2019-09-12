Jon Taylor quick to settle into new Doncaster Rovers surroundings

JON TAYLOR says he has no regrets whatsoever at joining Doncaster Rovers – after seeing his hoped-for summer switch to a Championship club not materialise.

The Liverpool-born winger rejected a new deal at Rotherham United to pursue his hopes of landing a move to a second-tier club, but it failed to transpire.

Doncaster Rovers' head coach, Darren Moore. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Instead, Taylor finds himself at the Millers’ near-neighbours Rovers, but he has professed to being fully happy with life there.

Taylor, whose full Doncaster debut saw him play his part in the club’s impressive 2-1 derby win over Rotherham last Saturday to maintain the club’s unbeaten League One record in 2019-20 – said: “I do not think there is any regret. There is nothing I could have done, really.

“I turned down a deal when the season finished. People can rubbish me for it, but I did it for the club’s best interests.

“I made my mind up and said I did not want to keep the club waiting and say I was going to sign. I shook the gaffer’s hand, gave him a hug and thought that was the best thing to do, instead of keeping my options open.

I spoke to the gaffer here on the telephone and as soon as I spoke to him, I wanted to come here. Doncaster Rovers’ Jon Taylor

“I thought I was signing somewhere else and that was one of the main reasons I left as well. That did not happen in the end, but that is not a regret.

“I spoke to the gaffer here on the telephone and as soon as I spoke to him, I wanted to come here.”

On a strange debut against his old employers, he added: “There was a lot of emotion to be fair. I was relieved when the final whistle went.

“It was hard. I tried to play it down in my head and try and relax and play my own game. There were a lot of things going through my head.

“When the final whistle went and we had won the game, I could not wait to go straight home and go to bed.”