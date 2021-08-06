What had been a season-long loan until the end of his contract has turned into a permanent move after the midfielder failed to impress in East Yorkshire.

He joined in January on the back of some impressive performances in the Europa League but only made four substitute appearances.

What might appear a technicality is significant because of Hull's transfer embargo, which only allows them to sign free transfers and loanees until they have 25 senior players. Hull hit that mark without realising that Flores and Callum Jones counted towards it despite being on loan.

Jordan Flores

But coach Grant McCann still wants to add to the squad.

Former Hull and England midfielder Huddlestone has been training with the squad since being released by Derby County and has played and scored for them in pre-season.

Slater impressed on loan from Sheffield United last season but new manager Slavisa Jokanovic has been non-committal about whether the midfielder will be loaned out again.