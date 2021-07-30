Josh Benson's varied upbringing should suit Barnsley blend Markus Schopp is looking for

Markus Schopp will try to add a bit of finesse to Barnsley this season without losing the best aspects of the ultra-direct style that took them into the Championship play-offs. In new signing Josh Benson they could have an ideal player to bridge the gap.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:45 pm

The 21-year-old central midfielder is a product of Arsenal s academy, which pretty much guarantees the high level of technical ability he will need as the Reds look to fill the hole left by Alex Mowatt's departure for West Bromwich Albion. But in first-team terms, his first club was Burnley, a school of hard knocks which should ensure he can hold is own in the more physical football played in the Championship.

Benson left Turf Moor for Oakwell on Thursday, after six Premier League appearances for the Clarets. He also had a loan spell at Grimsby Town.

"I like to try and get on the ball and dictate games," said the Essex-born player, with a nod to his academy upbringing.

"I've learnt a lot from Burnley, physically, so hopefully I can combine the two and become the player I want to be. I didn't so much have that when I was 18 at Arsenal, the off -the-ball side and physicality, but Burnley have drilled that into me, that's a key part of the game.

"It was a brilliant experience and now I've had a taste of it (the Premier League), I just want more. I'm going to work on the training ground every day to hopefully get back to that level."

New coach Schopp spoke at his first press conference about blending the football played by Valerien Ismael with more possession-based style of the man who preceded him, Gerhard Struber.

