Leeds featherweight boxer Josh Warrington, who won his first world title and then went on to defend it against the odds, ran out a comfortable winner of this year’s Yorkshire Post Sports Hero of 2018 poll.

Attracting 61 per cent of the overall vote, the 28-year-old beat off the likes of football managers David Wagner and Paul Warne, as well as Yorkshire’s England Test captain Joe Root. Diver Jack Laugher finished second in the annual poll with England and Chelsea footballer Millie Bright third.