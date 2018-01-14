‘Just didn’t have enough quality’ - Rotherham United boss rues inability to finish off Oldham

ROTHERHAM chief Paul Warne was satisfied with a point at one of his former clubs as the Millers extended their unbeaten league run to seven games.

“It wasn’t a game for the purists, the pitch was soft and wasn’t condusive to either team playing well,” said Warne, who made 86 appearances for Oldham from 2005-07.

“The lads are disappointed because they feel like they have dropped two points, which is good, from my point of view.

“We’re on a good little run but we just didn’t have enough quality today although I thought we defended resolutely at times.”

The Millers took an early lead through Ryan Williams’s seventh-minute strike but Craig Davies’s 11th goal of the season equalised for the Latics, who were then the better team.

The visitors had a lucky escape in the third minute as Richard Wood cleared Davies’s effort off the line and four minutes later the Millers went ahead. David Ball retrieved a lost cause and after Oldham failed to clear Anthony Forde’s cross, Williams lashed home.

The Latics, who are now seven games without a win, levelled just after the half-hour mark when Davies curled a low free-kick into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Richie Wellens’s men were the better side after the break, but struggled to create clear opportunities.

Tope Odebayi wasted the best moment when he chose to pass instead of shoot from a great position in a second half that saw no shots on target.

Oldham Athletic: Placide, Dummigan (Nepomuceno 85), Gerrard, Sam Edmundson, Brian Wilson, Benyu (Holloway 74), Gardner (McLaughlin 70), Fane, Pringle, Davies, Obadeyi. Unused substitutes: Duffus, Sheridan, Haymer, Maouche.

Rotherham United: Rodak, Emmanuel, Ajayi, Wood, Mattock, Forde, Vaulks, Towell, Williams (Newell 83), Yates (Smith 66), Ball (Clarke-Harris 86). Unused substitutes: Taylor, Price, Ihiekwe, Cummings.

Referee: R Lewis (Shropshire).