Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo both saw headers strike the frame of the goal as they were unable to find a breakthrough.

Viktor Johansson was called into action in the second half as Oxford threatened more.

The hosts were missing a large number of players due to Covid-19. The draw saw the Millers remain top of the table on goal difference as Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers sit second and third, respectively. All three sides are on 38 points but have all played a varying number of games.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne: One of those days.

“It’s just disappointing we didn’t score,” reflected Warne.

“There haven’t been too many games this year where we haven’t scored.”

He added: “We had two unbelievable chances in the first half and we were unlucky to hit the woodwork twice.

“All in all, I thought we did enough to win the game but I suppose the scoreline suggests that we didn’t.

“Our fans appreciated the effort the lads put in. I just think it felt like one of those days where we weren’t going to score.

“The strong wind had a big effect on both teams. It affected us switching the ball at times and it affected the precision of all set-pieces.

“But Oxford would probably say it affected them more. It just spoiled the game a bit.

“I came here with the most attacking side I could.”

Oxford United: Trueman; Hanson, McNally, Long, Seddon; McGuane (Agyei 70), Kane, Brannagan; Henry, Whyte, Holland (Cooper 87). Unused substitutes: Winnall, Bodin, Brearey, Golding.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Harding, Edmonds-Green, Ihiekwe; Barlaser, Ogbene (Wood 76), Rathbone (Lindsay 68), Wiles, Miller; Smith, Ladapo (Kayode 83). Unused substitutes: Grigg, Vickers, Odoffin, Ferguson.