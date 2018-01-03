Kasey Palmer on ‘special memories’ as he departs Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN loanee Kasey Palmer says that he will treasure some precious memories from his time with the Terriers following the announcement that he has been recalled by parent club Chelsea

The 21 year-old rejoined Town last summer after a successful season-long loan during the Championship promotion season of 2016-17, but has endured a frustrating 2017-18 campaign - making only two starts and three substitute appearances this term after missing three months with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea have now exercised their option to recall Palmer.

Sending a message to Town fans, Palmer said: “Unfortunately, my time at Huddersfield has come to an end. I would like to thank everyone involved with the club, but most importantly the fans for their constant support throughout my time.

“The memories I created here will stick with me forever!”

Town head coach David Wagner added: “Kasey is a great character and we’d like to wish him all the best for the future as he returns to Chelsea.

“He was a big part in our successful promotion to the Premier League, but the hamstring injury he suffered made it difficult for him this season.

“He has struggled to hit his best level since his return to training and that’s why he hasn’t been able to earn a position in the team.”