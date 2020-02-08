Kick it Out - Tackling racism and indiscrimination in football is a team game

The new chairman of Kick It Out, Sanjay Bhandari, is trying to bring the dysfunctional football family together to tackle discrimination and inclusion in a season blighted by racist incidents.

Increasing the number of black and ethnic minority (BAME) managers, broadening boardroom diversity, promoting more Asian players and fighting homophobia are the former lawyer’s priorities, and while he is confident the game can make inroads against discrimination, he is less optimistic about inclusion.

Detail of the No room for racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London., in October (Picture: PA)

The organisation was formed as “Let’s Kick Racism Out of Football” in 1993, but broadened its remit four years later to cover all aspects of discrimination, inequality and exclusion.

More than two decades on, Bhandari admits it is still largely seen as a single-issue organisation.

Unfortunately, though, racism remains a live issue amidst a worrying growth in incidents this season, from monkey chants and Nazi salutes during England’s European Championship qualifier in Bulgaria, to Haringey Borough’s FA Cup tie at home to Yeovil Town being abandoned because of racist abuse from away fans, and far too many in between.

Bhandari believes the growing desire to confront the problem has brought its own issues. He wants to make the “listening tour” he announced on taking the job in November, which is due to run until April and introduce him to more than 150 people for the first time, a permanent feature.

“My sense is there’s a genuine desire to tackle this from the authorities but maybe getting everyone together hasn’t been top of their priorities,” he argues. “Our role is to keep the pace and the energy up.

“When Kick It Out first started, it was about getting traction at the various clubs.

“Now we’ve got 92 clubs and their authorities, all with their own policies and inclusion programmes, we’ve almost got a different problem.

“Sometimes, the football family is more like the Addams Family, it’s so hard to get us all talking and working together.

An electronic board reads "Racism Is Not Okay, Not Today Or Any Day" during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

“This month the FA, Premier League, EFL, Professional Footballers Association, Football Supporters Association, League Managers Association and Kick It Out will discuss the problem as one.

“When it comes to inclusion, I’m pretty optimistic about that. Inclusion is tackling the covert stuff, discrimination is the overt stuff.

“About 10 per cent of our work is on that overt stuff but it gets 90 per cent of the publicity. I’m less optimistic about that because it’s linked to society.

“There are other things going on in people’s lives which are having an effect. There are more hate crimes than there were a few years ago.

“Increased automation, polarisation, the breakdown in the trust in politicians, more people trying to govern from the extremes, increased rhetoric from politicians around the world – it all contributes.

“Typically, increased racism correlates with increased economic hardship because people look for scapegoats.”

The Home Office recently revealed more than 150 football-related racist incidents were reported to police last season, a year-on-year increase of more than 50 per cent.

Until 2015-16, the graph was heading in the opposite direction, the number falling to 68.

At the start of this season, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Reading’s Yakou Meite were racially abused on social media for missing penalties, play was stopped between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in December after Antonio Rudiger complained of monkey chants (Spurs found “no evidence” of racism), a fortnight after, a Manchester City “fan” was arrested over alleged racist abuse in a match where Manchester United midfielder Fred suffered similar treatment.

“Compared to 40 or 50 years ago, it’s definitely so much better,” says Bhandari.

“The problems were so endemic in the 1970s and 80s that commentators wouldn’t even call it out.

“But compared to five or six years ago, there’s definitely been an increase in discriminatory incidents, although there’s not robust data to prove it.”

Worrying though it is, there is a positive aspect to an increase in reported incidents.

“When you get one incident, you tend to get two or three,” explains Bhandari.

“But it’s highlighted, so the next time people see or hear something, they’re more likely to report something.

“Things can seem worse, but at least you’re starting to deal with the problem.

“Encouraging reporting is important and that’s been improving.

“It’s good that high-profile footballers are talking about it and that we are.”

The under-representation of certain groups in football is stark.

Doncaster Rovers’ Darren Moore is one of just five BAME managers across 92 league clubs – a problem perhaps exacerbated by too many all-white boardrooms – there are no openly gay male professional footballers in England, and few of Asian heritage.

“Around 32 or 33 per cent of players are black or mixed race,” points out Bhandari.

“We’ve got a long history of successful black players, and I want to see that translated into management.

“From a numbers perspective, it just doesn’t add up.

“Boardroom diversity is the same, as is the number of Asian players, and homophobia.

“You have to think some of the same assumptions are being made about Asian players that were made about black players in the 1970s.

“Homophobia is cultural. No ‘out’ player in the English men’s leagues means they’re uncomfortable expressing themselves.

“Maybe Kick It Out can be a galvanising factor in changing these things.”

Kick It Out’s numbers tell a story, too.

At a time when English football has never been richer or more high profile, they have 18 staff serving the entire industry.

“We’re definitely under-resourced,” says Bhandari.

“But I come from a business perspective (after his time as a lawyer he held a number of leadership roles at KPMG and Ernst and Young) so I’m going to speak to my customers in football and ask what’s missing from us before I put a cost on it.”

If Bhandari has anything to do with it, fighting the scourge of this football season will be a team effort.

