However, the path to the knockout stage is still clear for England after Wales suffered a damaging 2-0 loss to Iran and had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off.
Victory would have seen England wrap up qualification early and allow Southgate more selection options against the Welsh on Tuesday night, but they nevertheless remain top of the group.
Harry Kane missed a late chance to win it as he headed wide from a free-kick, but in truth England did not deserve three points.
Most Popular
“(It was) the complete contrast to the game against Iran when we took our chances really well,” captain Kane said on ITV. “Today we had two or three opportunities and didn’t quite put it away. We played a tough team and we move on.”
Wales must now beat England in their final group game to have any hope of avoiding an early elimination. Hosts Qatar became the first nation to be eliminated from this World Cup after a losing to Senegal, a second consecutive defeat to start the tournament.
Holland’s draw with Ecuador later in the day confirmed an early exit for Qatar, who at least got a first World Cup goal through Mohammed Muntari’s powerful header.
That came after Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou had already put Senegal in control, with Bamba Dieng having the final say.
Qatar coach Sanchez said: “Our goal was to be competitive. We have been working for so many months to be able to give a good performance. We are aware of how tough this competition is. We wanted to go far but we know we had limitations as a country.”
Following the latest World Cup action on Friday, here’s how the latest odds have been impacted – with Brazil remaining favourites while England are fourth most likely to lift the trophy after being backed into second favourites earlier in the week.
World Cup 2022 Winner – latest odds
Brazil – 5/2
France – 13/2
Spain – 7/1
England – 15/2
Argentina – 8/1
Netherlands – 12/1
Portugal – 12/1
Belgium – 20/1
Germany – 25/1
Denmark – 40/1
Uruguay – 50/1
Croatia – 66/1
Switzerland – 66/1
Serbia – 80/1
Ecuador – 100/1
Japan – 100/1
Mexico – 100/1
USA – 100/1
Poland – 150/1
Senegal – 150/1
Morocco – 200/1
Canada – 250/1
Iran – 250/1
Saudi Arabia – 250/1
South Korea – 250/1
Tunisia – 250/1
Ghana – 500/1
Wales – 750/1
Australia – 1000/1
Cameroon – 1500/1