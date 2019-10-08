Leaders Halifax frustrated, but Harrogate rescue point

Have your say

FC Halifax Town were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home by struggling Chorley.

The visitors came to The Shay for a point, and got it after a dogged display. Town couldn’t have asked for more of the ball, but didn’t do enough with it,

Halifax were patient, probing and precise as Chorley, with only one win so far this season, sat in and invited the home side to do their worst.

The first chance fell to Chorley as ex-Town loanee Marcus Carver’s delicate lay-off found Louis Dodds, whose shot was turned behind by Sam Johnson.

Town’s first shot on target wasn’t until the 37th minute, a Liam McAlinden free-kick straight at the goalkeeper.

Cameron King was on before the hour mark, shortly before McAlinden sent a tremendous shot crashing just over from outside the box.

It was another 10 minutes until Williams, his last act before being replaced by Jamie Allen, brought a routine save from Matt Urwin, who remained severely under-tested in the Chorley net.

Ryan Fallowfield’s late strike earned Harrogate Town a point at Wrexham on Tuesday night, extending the Wetherby Road outfit’s unbeaten run into a sixth game.

The visitors fell behind with just six minutes on the clock when Bobby Grant converted Jason Oswell’s left-wing cross.

And things could have got worse for Town, goalkeeper James Belshaw required to make two good saves before Grant blazed a 59th-minute penalty over the cross-bar.

Right-back Fallowfield then made the Welshmen pay 10 minutes from time, driving home a rare goal after substitute Jack Diamond’s cross wasn’t dealt with by the home defence.

The result sees Harrogate drop two places to 12th in the National League standings, nine points adrift of Halifax.