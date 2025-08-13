League Cup draw throws up prospect of two Yorkshire derbies
And Huddersfield Town will win a trip to big-spending Premier League new boys Sunderland if they can pull off a shock against Leicester City this evening.
A hugely inexperienced Sheffield Wednesday team found out shortly before their first-round tie at Botlon Wanderers that the prize was an exciting and lucrative prospect of a home tie against Leeds United.
And Barnsley were playing for the right to host Rotherham United when they took on Fleetwood Town.
League One sides Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City missed out on plum ties after beating Championship opposition in round one.
Doncaster travel to league Two Accrington Stanley, whereas Bradford are at Championship Stoke.
Sheffield United will host Port Vale if they can beat Birmingham City.
The draw was split into a northern and southern section, limiting the travel for away teams.
Ties will be played on the final midweek of the month.
The 11 English clubs involved in European competition this season will join at the third round stage.
Ties featuring Yorkshire clubs: Birmingham City of Sheffield United v Port Vale; Barnsley or Fleetwood Town v Rotherham United; Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United; Sunderland v Huddersfield Town or Leicester City.
Other northern section ties: Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion v Lincoln City; Wigan Athletic v Stockport County; Burnley v Derby County; Preston North End v Wrexham; Everton v Mansfield; Grimsby Town v Manchester United
Southern section: Fulham vs Bristol City; Norwich City v Southampton; Oxford United v Brighton and Hove Albion; Reading v Wimbledon; Bournemouth v Brentford; Millwall vs Coventry City; Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United; Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle; Bromley v Wycombe Wanderers; Cardiff City v Cheltenham Town or Exeter City; Cambridge United v Charlton Athletic.