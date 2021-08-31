The Yorkshire club have made six signings this summer including permanent deals for Shane Ferguson and Oliver Rathbone, as well as the loan signing of Arsenal’s Tolaji Bola.

Rotherham have also seen a flurry of departures following their releases at the end of last season, with the likes of Clarke Robertson, Matthew Olosunde and Matt Crooks also heading out the door.

Here is the best of your deadline day rumours...

1. Hull City set to beat Rotherham United to signing of Sheff Utd midfielder Hull City are set to sign Sheffield United's Regan Slater on a permanent deal this deadline day. Rotherham United had reportedly been in talks with the 21-year-old in recent days. (The Star) Photo: Jacques Feeney

2. Gillingham star attracting Championship interest on deadline day Gillingham are facing a battle to keep hold of defender Jack Tucker today after reported Championship interest has emerged. Charlton Athletic are also said to be keen on the 21-year-old. (The 72) Photo: Justin Setterfield

3. Bayern Munich star to join Sunderland 'in the next hours' Bayern Munich goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffman is edging closer to a loan switch to Sunderland on deadline day. The deal is likely to be announced in the next few hours. (Florian Plettenberg - @Plettigoal) Photo: Alexandra Beier

4. Blackburn Rovers close to signing £500k defender Blackburn Rovers are edging closer to signing Lincoln City's Tayo Edun this summer. The two clubs are understood to have agreed a fee worth £500k. (Lancashire Live) Photo: Alex Pantling