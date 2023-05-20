Sheffield Wednesday have been allocated 36,634 tickets for their League One play-off final showdown with Barnsley.

The Owls booked their place in the final in dramatic fashion, bouncing back from a 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United in the first leg of their semi-final to win 5-1 in the second leg and emerge victorious on penalties.

They will be facing Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, who secured their spot with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Bolton Wanderers. The match will take place on May 29, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm. Wednesday fans will occupy space in the East End of Wembley Stadium while Darren Moore’s men lock horns with Barnsley.

A section of a club statement released by Sheffield Wednesday read: “The Owls are pleased to confirm ticket information for the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Monday 29 May, 3:00pm kick-off.

The Owls booked their place in the final in dramatic fashion. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“Following Thursday’s remarkable semi-final victory over Peterborough, Wednesday face Barnsley in the League One showpiece. We have been allocated 36,634 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium.

“To ensure a speedy ticket buying process, supporters are advised to read thoroughly all the information below. Pricing categories are split into six sections with a concession rate for supporters aged 65, children aged 16 and under and 17s-21s.”

Tickets will not be available at the club’s ticket office and fans must buy online. Wheelchair users and disabled supporters will also be able to buy tickets online in a change from the club’s last trip to Wembley in 2016. Supporters can book one ticket per individual ID number and buy a maximum of six per transaction.

