Will Grigg set Rotherham United on their way to victory at Cheltenham. Picture: Tony Johnson

Will Grigg broke the deadlock five minutes after half-time, pouncing from barely a yard out after home goalkeeper Scott Flinders made a mess of keeping out Dan Barlaser's low drive.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green then wrapped things up with a fierce finish to double the Millers' advantage on 75 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers claimed a much-needed victory at home to MK Dons, but remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Tommy Rowe moved Richie Wellens' men ahead on six minutes, though a Peter Kioso goal restored parity mid-way through the opening period.

With the game still level heading towards the final 10 minutes, Rovers introduced striker Tiago Cukur from the substitutes’ bench.