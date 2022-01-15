Sheffield Wednesday 4 Plymouth Argyle 2

Goals from Sylla Sow, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass saw Sheffield Wednesday beat Plymouth 4-2 in League One with Adam Randell and a Marvin Johnson own goal scoring for the visitors.

Jack Hunt had a good chance to give the hosts an early lead, hitting the side netting with a shot after finding himself free on the right side of the area.

Mendez-Laing and Lee Gregory both had efforts saved by Michael Cooper before Wednesday’s dominance paid off when a low cross found Sow (19), who beat Cooper with a first-time shot.

Gregory saw his shot strike the outside of a post before Mendez-Laing made it 2-0 when he cut inside and curled the ball inside Cooper’s left-hand post.

Plymouth found a way past Bailey Peacock-Farrell two minutes after the restart when Randell floated a free-kick over the defensive wall and beyond the diving keeper’s outstretched arm.

Hutchinson added a third goal with a header to make it 3-1.

VICTORY: For Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images.

Johnson’s 84th-minute own goal gave Plymouth hope but Windass sealed the win with a fine finish in the same minute.

Fleetwood Town 1 Rotherham United 0

Anthony Pilkington scored deep in stoppage time as Rotherham slipped from the top of League One with a 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood.

The visitors were hoping to stay ahead of nearest challengers Sunderland at the top while Fleetwood are still looking over their shoulders at the relegation battle.

DEFEAT: For Paul Warne and Rotherham United. Picture: Getty Images.

And substitute Pilkington pounced in the fifth of six added minutes to frustrate their visitors, who were leapfrogged by both the Black Cats and Wycombe as a result.

Fleetwood should have taken a second-minute lead through Callum Camps but Josh Vickers pulled off a good save when left exposed by his defence.

The Millers’ Will Grigg somehow put one close-range finish wide of the near post after good work from Chiedozie Ogbene, and moments later headed another chance against the bar.

Ogbene could also have given the table-toppers the lead but a good reaction save by keeper Alex Cairns denied him.

DEFEAT: For Gary McSheffrey and Doncaster Rovers. Picture: PA Wire.

Fleetwood’s new signing Ellis Harrison nearly hit his second in two games for them with a header, but Vickers pushed the ball onto the bar and over.

Half-time substitute Joshua Kayode nearly made an immediate impact but he glanced Dan Barlaser’s corner narrowly wide.

The chances dried up after that but with time running out, Pilkington beat Vickers to debutant Toto Nsiala’s header and forced it in to spark wild celebrations.

Doncaster Rovers 1 Wigan Athletic 2

In-form Wigan held on against spirited strugglers Doncaster to claim a 2-1 and narrow the gap to League One’s top two.

Goals from Max Power and Will Keane put Wigan ahead but Omar Bogle pulled a goal back for Rovers, who battled well throughout the game but could not prevent the visitors recording a fourth win in five league games.

The Latics started strongly with Keane and Tom Pearce missing early chances before breaking the deadlock after 11 minutes when Power flicked in a James McClean corner.

Keane really should have doubled the advantage when he rose unmarked to meet McClean’s cross but headed over the bar.

Doncaster were the stronger side heading into the break with Aidan Barlow and Tommy Rowe seeing efforts blocked.

Wigan extended their lead in the 54th minute when Keane headed home a superb cross from McClean.

Doncaster pulled a goal back on the hour when Bogle flicked in from an Ethan Galbraith free-kick with his first touch after coming off the bench.