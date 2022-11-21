Adrian Mariappa denied League One leaders Plymouth victory as Burton grabbed a late point.

The midfielder’s stoppage-time header – just his second goal in English football in nine years – secured a 2-2 draw for the hosts. Norwich loanee Bali Mumba’s strike looked to have put the Pilgrims four points clear at the top of the table but they are now only two ahead of Ipswich. Ryan Hardie levelled from the spot after Bobby Kamwa had given Burton a first-half lead, with the point keeping Burton off the bottom.

Earlier, Ipswich had closed the gap to a point after a 2-0 win over Exeter. Freddie Ladapo and Marcus Harness struck to give the Tractor Boys a comfortable win. Mark McGuinness’ header kept Sheffield Wednesday a point behind the top two after a 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury. But fourth-placed Peterborough lost ground on the automatic promotion places after losing 1-0 at Bristol Rovers.

Scott Sinclair grabbed the winner for the Pirates while Posh’s woes were compounded when Ronnie Edwards was dismissed with 15 minutes left. Barnsley moved into the play-off spots after a 3-1 home win over MK Dons. The Tykes sit sixth after goals from Jordan Williams, Adam Phillips and Herbie Kane sealed the points after Mohamed Eisa had made it 1-1 before the break.

Bolton also climbed into the top six after a dramatic late comeback at Fleetwood sealed a 2-1 win. Carlos Mendes Gomes’ classy first-half opener was cancelled out by Conor Bradley when he tapped in from close range with five minutes left before Oladapo Afolayan won it in stoppage time. Daniel Butterworth’s winner earned all three points for Port Vale as they beat Charlton 1-0.

Bottom-of-the-table Forest Green earned a morale-boosting 1-1 draw at Oxford after Harry Boyes’ own goal was cancelled out by Jamille Matt. Morecambe lost 2-1 at Lincoln after Joe Walsh deflected in Matt Sanders’ free-kick to give the hosts the lead and Ben House doubled the lead just after the hour. Jensen Weir pulled a goal back late on but Morecambe remain in the drop zone while Lincoln move up to ninth.

Harvey Rodgers’ first-half winner gave Accrington a 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Cambridge while Alfie May’s strike earned Cheltenham a 1-0 victory at home to Wycombe. Following the latest round of games, we have put together the latest team of the week using ratings from WhoScored. Take a look...

1. Luke Southwood - 8.1 The Cheltenham Town goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as his side beat Wycombe 1-0, as the visitors failed to score from five shots on target. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Leif Davis - 7.9 The Ipswich man provided an assist as his side won 2-0 at Exeter. Photo: Steven Paston Photo Sales

3. Mark McGuinness - 8.3 The Sheffield Wednesday defender scored the only goal of the game - and his first for the Owls - as his side beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

4. Harvey Rodgers - 8.2 The Accrington defender scored the winning goal in a 1-0 success at Cambridge United. Also won four aerial duels. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales