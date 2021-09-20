League One Team of the Week: Which Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers players made WhoScored's best 11?

Rotherham United's Ben Wiles was named in the best 11, powered by WhoScored, after scoring twice in the Millers 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.
There was no place for any Doncaster Rovers players as they recorded their first league win while Sheffield Wednesday were not represented after drawing with Shrewsbury Town.
This week's League One team goes with a 3-5-2 formation.
1. GK - Michael Cooper, Plymouth Argyle
The Argyle stopper kept a clean sheet as his side won 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon.
2. LCB - James Wilson, Plymouth Argyle
The defender helped his side keep a clean sheet as they won 1-0 at Wimbledon.
Photo: Getty Images
3. CB - Jack Whatmough, Wigan Athletic
The defender opened the scoring as Wigan won 4-1 at Accrington Stanley.
Photo: Getty Images
4. RCB - Michael Nottingham, Accrington Stanley
The defender scoring his side's only goal of the game in their 4-1 home defeat to Wigan.
Photo: Getty Images