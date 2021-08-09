Warne admitted he wasn’t feeling the nerves ahead of the fans’ return to The New York Stadium and wanted his players to enjoy playing in front of the crowd.

“I haven’t been nervous today,” he insisted. “It’s the first proper game in charge when I wasn’t nervous at all.

“The lads trained so well yesterday that I was fully confident that, if nothing else, we would put on a performance.

“Just before the lads left the dressing room, I said: Sometimes your days drag but your season goes really quickly. They should be grateful that they are allowed to play their home games in this stadium in front of a raucous crowd like this. I just wanted them to enjoy every minute.”

We have gathered the best of League One’s rumours below...

1. Nottingham Forest keen on Sheffield Wednesday full-back Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking to sign Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer to bolster their defence. The 29-year-old has one year remaining on his contract so could be available in a cut-price deal. (NottinghamshireLive)

2. Steve Cotterill hints at Shrewsbury midfielder exit Steve Cotterill has hinted that midfielder Ollie Norburn may leave the club this summer. Cotterill has stripped Norburn of his captaincy and claimed the 28-year-old was well behind his team-mates' fitness levels. (Shropshire Star)

3. Doncaster Rovers in talks with unnamed Premier League player Doncaster Rovers are said to be in talks with an unnamed attack-minded player from a Premier League club over a loan move. The player is reportedly a long-term target of Rovers and can play in a variety of positions. (Doncaster Free Press)

4. Swansea City closing in on deal for Ipswich Town captain Swansea City are negotiating a deal for Ipswich Town's Flynn Downes after they accepted an offer in principle over the weekend. The Swans are looking to the 22-year-old to replace Matt Grimes. (Swansea Independent)