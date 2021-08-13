Paul Warne’s side are taking on Wigan Athletic and will be hoping to make it two in two after beating Plymouth Argyle 2-0 at the weekend.

The Millers have been relatively quiet in the summer window, however recently brought in Arsenal defender Tolaji Bola on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old had just been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday and also spent last season on loan with Rochdale.

The left-back will be eager to impress if he is to make his debut at the New York Stadium tomorrow.

We have gathered the best of today’s League One transfer speculation below...

1. Highly-rated attacker set to leave Bolton Wanderers on loan Bolton Wanderers’ Dennis Politic is preparing to go out on loan following his year out with a cruciate ligament injury. Ian Evatt wants the 21-year-old to get some minutes on the pitch to further his development. (The Bolton News) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

2. Sheffield Wednesday keen to tie down highly-rated defender Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly looking to get defender Dominic Iorfa to sign a new contract with the club. Josh Windass recently pledged his future to the Owls following their relegation. (The Star) Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo

3. Doncaster Rovers closing in on Manchester United youngster Doncaster Rovers are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester United’s Ethan Galbraith in on loan. The Red Devils are keen to give the midfielder some more first team experience. (@reluctantnicko) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Danny Cowley expects youngster to leave on loan amid League Two interest Danny Cowley has confirmed teenager Haji Mnoga will go out on loan this month with “most of League Two keen to take him”. However he will first need to sign a new contract with Pompey. (HampshireLive) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo