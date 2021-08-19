Rotherham have won two of their three opening league fixtures, conceding only once - a 95th minute winner for Wigan Athletic.

Two of their strikers have already got off the mark, with Freddie Ladapo scoring their first goal of the season against Plymouth and Michael Smith netting against Morecambe at the weekend.

Paul Warne will be hoping they can make it three from four this weekend as they take on fellow-relegated side, Sheffield Wednesday, who sit on six points.

We have gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

1. Premier League clubs showing interest in Sheffield Wednesday star Crystal Palace, Burnley and Watford have reportedly all been monitoring Barry Bannan this summer. So far it has been expected that the midfielder will remain with the Owls. (Football League World)

2. Gillingham striker turns down League Two switch Gillingham's John Akinde has turned down a move to Bristol Rovers. The striker would apparently prefer to stay in the south east and has been linked to Southend United. (KentOnline)

3. Bolton Wanderers to extend former Arsenal youth man's loan deal Bolton Wanderers are in talks with Hamburg to potentially extend Xavier Amaechi's loan deal with the club. The winger has just returned from injury having limped off in a pre-season friendly. (Manchester Evening News)

4. Sunderland linked with reunion for AS Monaco man Sunderland are reportedly interested in bringing back goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who currently plays for AS Monaco. Discussions have been held between the two clubs and the Italian is thought to be keen on a return to the Stadium of Light. (Roker Report)