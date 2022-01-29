The Bantams were on the wrong end of a stoppage-time winner at Valley Parade while Harrogate were well beaten at Stevenage.

Bradford City 1-2 Crawley Town

Tony Craig snatched a stoppage-time winner to earn Crawley a 2-1 victory at Bradford.

DEFEAT: For Derek Adams and Bradford City. Picture: Getty Images.

The defender stooped low to head home Jack Powell’s free-kick after Tom Nichols had cancelled out Andy Cook’s first-half opener for the Bantams.

Bradford enjoyed most of the possession in the first half and ought to have gone ahead in the 20th minute when defender Paudie O’Connor headed the ball to Cook but he fired over from close range.

However, Bradford’s leading scorer made amends in the 31st minute by giving his side the lead with his 10th goal of the season.

Charles Vernam’s cross from the left found Cook unmarked at the far post and he scored with a close-range header to put them 1-0 up at the break.

DEFEAT: For Harrogate Town and Simon Weaver. Picture: PA Wire.

Crawley dominated from the start of the second half and substitute Nick Tsaroulla had a shot blocked but Cook nearly put Bradford further in front in the 53rd minute when Jamie Walker played the ball into his path but goalkeeper Glenn Morris managed to save his shot.

The visitors were rewarded for an improved second-half performance with a 71st-minute equaliser.

Former Bradford player Mark Marshall supplied the cross for Nichols to score with a header at the far post before Craig’s late winner.

Stevenage 3-0 Harrogate Town

Stevenage made it five games unbeaten in League Two as they swept to a 3-0 victory against a disappointing Harrogate at the Lamex Stadium.

Goals from Jake Reeves, Luke Norris and Jake Taylor allowed the Boro to continue their climb away from trouble at the bottom of the table, as they rose up to 17th place.

Stevenage were ahead in the ninth minute when the ball was headed out as far as Reeves, whose effort from just outside the box was too much for Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

The Boro then doubled their lead when Reeves’ through ball found Norris in acres of space and the striker advanced before stroking the ball into the net from the edge of the area.

There was almost a bizarre third for the hosts before half-time when Zain Westbrooke charged down Josh Falkingham’s clearance and Oxley only just smuggled the ball behind.