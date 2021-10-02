League Two results: Harrogate Town go second, Bradford City win at last

Jack Diamond celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into the lead at Oldham Athletic. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites scored a goal in each half as they triumphed at 2-1 Oldham Athletic, Saturday's victory enough to move them above Leyton Orient and leave them four points behind leaders Forest Green Rovers.

On-loan Sunderland winger Jack Diamond set them on their way, firing home on 29 minutes after Alex Pattison crossed from close to the right-hand byline.

Luke Armstrong doubled the away lead 20 minutes into the second period, netting his seventh goal in 10 matches following good work by Jack Muldoon and Lloyd Kerry in the build up.

Harry Vaughan pulled one back for the Latics, though Harrogate were able to negotiate the final quarter-of-an-hour without any real problems.

After seven matches in all competitions without success, Bradford City got back on track courtesy of a 2-0 home win over Rochdale.

Alex Gilliead opened the scoring eight minutes before the interval and Andy Cook's 75th-minute penalty wrapped things up.