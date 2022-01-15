Bradford City 2 Salford City 1

Paudie O’Connor earned Bradford their first home league win in seven attempts as his header clinched a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Salford.

The centre-half, who lost a tooth from the earlier challenge that saw Salford’s Brandon Thomas-Asante sent off, headed home from Callum Cooke’s cross in the 85th minute.

LATE WINNER: Paudie O'Connor scored an 85th-minute header for Bradford City in their victory over Salford City. Picture: Getty Images.

It was Bradford’s first Valley Parade victory since October 2.

Salford, managed by former Bradford boss Gary Bowyer, had taken the lead after 35 minutes.

Thomas-Asante held off Niall Canavan to control Matty Lund’s pass before shooting past Sam Hornby.

But the striker was dismissed eight minutes later for an elbow into the face of O’Connor.

DEFEAT: For Simon Weaver and Harrogate Town at Newport. Picture: Getty Images.

Salford’s 10 men could have gone further ahead early in the second half but Ash Hunter shot wide on the counter-attack.

Bradford brought on top scorer Andy Cook and his header was deflected into the net by Salford’s Ryan Watson, making his debut after a move from Tranmere.

Charles Vernam and Alex Gilliead went close before O’Connor completed the comeback.

Newport County 4 Harrogate Town 0

Newport County returned to winning ways in style with a comfortable 4-0 win over Harrogate in the behind-closed-doors clash at Rodney Parade.

Defender Mickey Demetriou opened the scoring with a penalty in the eighth minute after Dom Telford had been upended by Harrogate captain Josh Falkingham.

And, after Nick Townsend had denied George Thomson with a flying save at the other end, Telford took the game away from the visitors with goals either side of half-time to take his tally to 19 in 20 games so far this season.

The first was a clever flick in the 43rd minute and the second an assured finish into the bottom corner in the 49th, with Finn Azaz claiming the assist on both occasions.

Courtney Baker-Richardson completed the rout after rounding goalkeeper Mark Oxley and firing into the empty net in the 55th minute.