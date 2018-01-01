Headlines More Headlines >>

Jobs
Football
Headlines
Sunderland 1 Bradford City 0: Frustration for Bantams as they return empty-handed
Bradford City
Fleetwood Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 0: McCann frustration after harsh lesson on the coast
Doncaster Rovers
Barnsley 2 Peterborough United 0 – Reds get just rewards to move on up in promotion race
Barnsley FC
Preston North End 1 Hull City 2: Jackson Irvine double helps continue Tigers’ resurgence
Hull City
Bolton Wanderers 2 Rotherham United 1: Millers sucked back towards drop zone
Rotherham United
Manchester United 3 Huddersfield Town 1: Spirited Terriers still deep in the mire
Huddersfield Town
Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2: Kemar Roofe caps another stunning comeback
Leeds United
Middlesbrough 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Reach enjoys return to sink former club Boro with Owls
Football
Sheffield United 3 Derby County 1: Blades seal overdue home success against rivals Rams
Sheffield United
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Hull City
Preston North End 1 Hull City 2: Jackson Irvine double helps continue Tigers’ resurgence
Hull City
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Preston North End v Hull City: Tigers motivated for big test says Kevin Stewart
Hull City
Leeds United want Everton ace, Middlesbrough eye £8m striker, West Brom handed striker boost, Nottingham Forest man set to leave, Ipswich Town close in on midfielder - Championship rumours
Leeds United
Tigers hero Jarrod Bowen will not be sold on the cheap - Hull City v Swansea City verdict
Hull City
Hull City 3 Swansea City 2 - Two-goal Jarrod Bowen turns from villain to hero in dramatic win
Hull City
Hull City v Swansea City – Being top of their ‘mini-league’ gives Tigers feelgood factor
Hull City
Sheffield Wednesday eye Steve Bruce to replace axed Jos Luhukay
Sheffield Wednesday
YP Power Rankings – Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers lead the way at top of Yorkshire’s Christmas ‘tree’
Football
Here's where every Championship club ranks in the form table ahead of the festive period
Leeds United
Championship Live: Sheffield Wednesday owner puts club up for sale, Leeds United and Sheffield United linked to West Ham attacker, press conferences today | 20 December
Football
Leeds United
Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2: Kemar Roofe caps another stunning comeback
Leeds United
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Omens point towards United title hat-trick
Leeds United
Young winger Jack Clarke is on a Premier mission with Leeds United
Leeds United
Leeds United want Everton ace, Middlesbrough eye £8m striker, West Brom handed striker boost, Nottingham Forest man set to leave, Ipswich Town close in on midfielder - Championship rumours
Leeds United
Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 3: Whites top of the tree and look to have credentials to stay there
Leeds United
Coach Marcelo Bielsa refuses to get carried away after Leeds United hit the heights again
Leeds United
Aston Villa v Leeds United – Dedicated Bielsa feels ‘ill at ease’ with Whites fans’ devotion
Leeds United
Sheffield United
Sheffield United 3 Derby County 1: Blades seal overdue home success against rivals Rams
Sheffield United
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Sheffield United v Derby County: Wilder will ‘keep driving Blades forward’ in battle for top-six place
Sheffield United
Leeds United want Everton ace, Middlesbrough eye £8m striker, West Brom handed striker boost, Nottingham Forest man set to leave, Ipswich Town close in on midfielder - Championship rumours
Leeds United
Ipswich Town 1 Sheffield United 1: Blades unable to earn maximum reward
Football
Ipswich Town 1 Sheffield United 1: We dominated the game, rues Knill
Sheffield United
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United – Blades in good shape to challenge, says Oliver Norwood
Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday eye Steve Bruce to replace axed Jos Luhukay
Sheffield Wednesday
YP Power Rankings – Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers lead the way at top of Yorkshire’s Christmas ‘tree’
Football
Here's where every Championship club ranks in the form table ahead of the festive period
Leeds United
Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United ‘close’ to signing Everton midfielder, pundit thinks Sheffield Wednesday striker should join Celtic, West Ham linked with Blackburn star and two clubs want Tammy Abraham | 21 December
Football
Sheffield Wed
Middlesbrough 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Reach enjoys return to sink former club Boro with Owls
Football
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday: Tony Pulis aiming for happy anniversary as Owls eye Steve Bruce
Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds United want Everton ace, Middlesbrough eye £8m striker, West Brom handed striker boost, Nottingham Forest man set to leave, Ipswich Town close in on midfielder - Championship rumours
Leeds United
‘I never thought I’d play for Owls again,’ says Keiren Westwood - Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End verdict
Sheffield Wednesday
Why Steve Bruce is the right man for Sheffield Wednesday
Football
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Preston 0: Steve Bruce knows how to get promotion from Championship - Bullen
Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Preston North End 0: Agnew and Clemence watch Owls triumph
Sheffield Wednesday
Barnsley FC
Barnsley 2 Peterborough United 0 – Reds get just rewards to move on up in promotion race
Barnsley FC
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Barnsley v Peterborough United: Reds seeking a restful bonus
Barnsley FC
Blackpool 0 Barnsley 1: McGeehan lifts Reds back ino top-six spot
Football
Blackpool 0 Barnsley 1: McGeehan grabs Tykes winner
Barnsley FC
Blackpool v Barnsley – Potts will use any jeers as a spur at the seaside
Football
YP Power Rankings – Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers lead the way at top of Yorkshire’s Christmas ‘tree’
Football
Underperforming Barnsley ‘capable of beating anyone’, says Potts
Barnsley FC
Here's where every League One club ranks in the form table ahead of the festive period
Football
Barnsley midfielder Kenny Dougall could feature over Christmas, says Andreas Winkler
Football
League One and Two transfer LIVE: Leeds United target West Ham United loanee, Doncaster Rovers man signs new deal plus Bradford City and Barnsley latest
Bradford City
Bradford City
Sunderland 1 Bradford City 0: Frustration for Bantams as they return empty-handed
Bradford City
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Sunderland v Bradford City: ‘Fantastic occasion for Boxing Day,’ says Bantams chief David Hopkin
Bradford City
Why Stuart McCall believes Bantams are on the rise – Bradford City v Scunthorpe United verdict
Football
Bradford City 2 Scunthorpe United 0: Bantams deny McCall a winning return
Bradford City
Weekend Interview: Jamie Lawrence - How football saved me from a life sentence
Bradford City
Bradford City v Scunthorpe United – Lewis O’Brien showing Terriers spirit for Bantams
Bradford City
YP Power Rankings – Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers lead the way at top of Yorkshire’s Christmas ‘tree’
Football
Doncaster Rovers
Fleetwood Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 0: McCann frustration after harsh lesson on the coast
Doncaster Rovers
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann’s men aiming for payback time
Doncaster Rovers
Doncaster Rovers 2 Oxford United 2: McCann makes honest appraisal after draw
Football
Doncaster Rovers 2 Oxford 2: Ruffels strikes late to deny Rovers
Doncaster Rovers
Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United – Christmas cheer for Rovers as Herbie Kane stays for season
Doncaster Rovers
YP Power Rankings – Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers lead the way at top of Yorkshire’s Christmas ‘tree’
Football
Doncaster Rovers’ arrivals will ensure ‘no one drops’ their standards
Doncaster Rovers
Here's where every League One club ranks in the form table ahead of the festive period
Football
League One and Two transfer LIVE: Leeds United target West Ham United loanee, Doncaster Rovers man signs new deal plus Bradford City and Barnsley latest
Bradford City
League One and Two transfer LIVE: Bradford City sidelined for '6 or 7 weeks' while Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers' promotion rivals re-sign fans favourite
Bradford City
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United 3 Huddersfield Town 1: Spirited Terriers still deep in the mire
Huddersfield Town
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Manchester United v Huddersfield Town: David Wagner says Terriers must show bravery
Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough FC
Middlesbrough 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Reach enjoys return to sink former club Boro with Owls
Football
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday: Tony Pulis aiming for happy anniversary as Owls eye Steve Bruce
Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds United want Everton ace, Middlesbrough eye £8m striker, West Brom handed striker boost, Nottingham Forest man set to leave, Ipswich Town close in on midfielder - Championship rumours
Leeds United
Reading 0 Middlesbrough 1: Friend puts an end to Boro’s winless run
Football
Reading 0 Middlesbrough 1: Pulis happy to stay positive
Middlesbrough FC
Reading v Middlesbrough – No need for ‘doom and gloom’ says Boro chief Tony Pulis
Middlesbrough FC
YP Power Rankings – Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers lead the way at top of Yorkshire’s Christmas ‘tree’
Football
Here's where every Championship club ranks in the form table ahead of the festive period
Leeds United
Championship Live: Sheffield Wednesday owner puts club up for sale, Leeds United and Sheffield United linked to West Ham attacker, press conferences today | 20 December
Football
Ajax rival Leeds United for striker, Middlesbrough eye £7m deal, Aston Villa target double signing, West Brom and Stoke want Premier League ace - Championship rumours
Leeds United
Rotherham United
Bolton Wanderers 2 Rotherham United 1: Millers sucked back towards drop zone
Rotherham United
Football Today: Huddersfield Town; Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Sheffield United; Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers
Football
Bolton Wanderers v Rotherham United: Ready to bounce back in Roses encounter
Rotherham United
Leeds United want Everton ace, Middlesbrough eye £8m striker, West Brom handed striker boost, Nottingham Forest man set to leave, Ipswich Town close in on midfielder - Championship rumours
Leeds United
Rotherham United 0 West Bromwich Albion 4: Paul Warne puzzled by the margin of Millers’ loss
Football
Rotherham United 0 West Brom 4: No shame at losing to Baggies, admits Warne
Rotherham United
Rotherham United v West Brom – Millers aiming to cause shock with overdue win
Rotherham United
YP Power Rankings – Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers lead the way at top of Yorkshire’s Christmas ‘tree’
Football
York City
For the briefest of moments 20 years ago, York City were better than Man City
York City
FA Trophy: Harrogate Town edge out York City as Halifax Town advance and Farsley Celtic miss out
Football
York City make improvements at Swindon Town but still head through FA Cup exit door
Football
FA CUP: Bradford City avoid Cup shock, but York City edged out
Bradford City
Weekend Interview: ‘I question whether I’m the right character to be chairman of a football club’ says York City’s Jason McGill
York City
York City – and the city of York – to benefit from Monks Cross saga
Non-League
Why switch to new home secures York City’s future
Non-League
Away days in store for Yorkshire clubs in FA Cup
Football
On the FA Cup trail with Harrogate Town, Halifax Town, York City and Guiseley
Football
National League North: Heslop marks Collins’ elevation with stunning winner for York City
Non-League
York City name Sam Collins as new full-time manager
Football
Non-League
Harrogate Town 1-2 FC Halifax Town
Football
National League North – Guiseley playing catch-up, Bradford Park Avenue target Christmas No 1 spot as York City look to make up ground
Non-League
Crunch festive period for Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town
Non-League
How the fans are putting their shirts on new Ossett club being a success
Non-League
FA Trophy: Harrogate Town edge out York City as Halifax Town advance and Farsley Celtic miss out
Football
International
World Cup success key to future of women’s game in England
Football
Brexit may help Southgate halt “incredible” decline of English players in Premier League sides
Football
European women’s football elite heading for Sheffield United and Rotherham United
Football
Why former Leeds United star Fabian Delph believes there is no holding back England
Football
Gareth Southgate eyes further improvements from ‘proud’ England
Football
