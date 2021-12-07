TRANSFER GOSSIP: Keep up-to-date with the latest rumours below. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds United and Sheffield United transfer rumours: Whites battle for Wales man, Blades in talks over loan duo

Plenty of movement is anticipated ahead of next month's transfer window and the rumour mill is in full flow as clubs plan their January recruitment.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:48 pm

Some squads across Yorkshire need more attentions than others, with plenty of activity expected from the county's professional clubs next month.

Below, all the latest transfer rumours involving Yorkshire sides have been rounded up.

1. Leeds join battle for Ramsey

Leeds United have joined Everton and Newcastle United in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey – but only want the Welshman on an initial loan spell. (Calcio Mercato)

2. Blades in talks over loan duo

Sheffield United and Southend United have opened talks about the futures of Zak Brunt and Kacper Lopata, who are currently on loan at the National League club (Southend Echo)

3. Wilder sets challenge for Wood

Chris Wilder has challenged Nathan Wood to 'get himself going' at Middlesbrough after an unsuccessful loan at Hibernian. (Teeside Live)

4. Kanu could leave Peterborough

Peterborough United's Idris Kanu could be poised to leave the Championship club during next month's transfer window. (Football Insider)

