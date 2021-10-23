Fans of five Yorkshire clubs have been given banning orders; Leeds United, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town.
A banning order is handed down by a court, usually when a fan has been involved in violent or racist behaviour at a match, following conviction. They stop people attending matches, sometimes of their own club, often at every ground in the country.
Leeds United had the most new football banning orders given out in Yorkshire, with eight new orders issued to fans of the Whites. This included four males aged between 18 to 34, and the same number of males aged 35 to 49.
That put Leeds sixth in the national table, which was topped by Birmingham City who had 27 fans banned, Liverpool with 18 and Bolton with 17.
Five Barnsley fans were handed new banning orders, four aged between 18 and 34, and one over 50.
Doncaster, which had three males fans aged between 18 to 34 banned, and Huddersfield, which had two male fans also aged between 18 and 34 banned, were the other clubs with multiple banning orders.
Sheffield Wednesday had a single banning order issued against one of its fans, a male aged between 35 and 49.
Of the 206 banning orders issued during the 2020/21 football season, none of the offenders were female. Most where in the 18 to 34 age range, however, worringly 11 of the banning orders were given to children aged between 10 and 17.