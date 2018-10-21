Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa striving to find ‘solutions’ quickly

HEAD COACH Marcelo Bielsa admitted Leeds United’s recent results were a “source of worry” following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers.

Early Championship leaders United squandered the chance to move back up to top spot as two headers from corners scored by Danny Graham and Darragh Lenihan either side of a strike from Mateusz Klich condemned the Whites to a 2-1 defeat at Ewood Park.

Leeds have now taken just 10 points from a possible 24 with United having savoured victory in just two of their last nine matches.

But Bielsa insisted he was still happier with United’s offensive play compared to what he saw in the 1-1 draw at home to Brentford before the international break.

Despite falling to a second league defeat of the season, fourth-placed Leeds remain only two points off top spot after six of the division’s top seven suffered defeats over the weekend.

Leeds are back in action on Wednesday night at home to bottom-placed side Ipswich Town.

Leeds 'United's Mateeusz Klich is caught by Blackburn Rovers Corry Evans.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It’s a loss and it’s happened in a bad moment for us,” said Bielsa. “We needed to win this game especially after the draw in the last home game (against Brentford).

“Negative results are always a source of worry but I also evaluate the play and the feelings I have about the game today are better than the ones I had after the last game.

“The offensive play against Brentford was not as good as the play today. I’m not talking about the chances we had but about how we built.

“It’s normal that in such a long competition you have ups and downs, but I gave such an importance to today’s game because if we’d won, we couldn’t evaluate it as a low moment.

It’s a loss and it’s happened in a bad moment for us. We needed to win this game especially after the draw in the last home game (against Brentford). Leeds United head coach, Marcelo Bielsa

“Now, if we link the last draw and this loss we have to conclude that we are in a low or bad moment.

“Our goal today was to avoid our result going through a negative cycle. Now we have to find solutions as soon as possible.”