Leeds United defeat Sheffield Wednesday - player ratings from Elland Road

Leeds United defeated Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday to assume control of the race for automatic promotion on Saturday.

Here’s how correspondent Richard Sutcliffe rated the performances.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford is blocked by Sheffield Wednesday's Tom Lees. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Leeds United

Casilla 7

Vital save from a curled effort by Bannan that seemed to be heading in via the post. Good handling, though needs to cut out the rash dart from his area that, fortunately for the Spaniard, ended with he and Fletcher reaching the ball at the same time. A split second later and he could have been in trouble.

Ayling 8

Superb display, his crisp passing and ability to get forward bringing an extra dimension to United’s attacking play. Also got through plenty of defensive work, most notably when pulling off the last ditch tackle that sent Hooper wide when he seemed to be through. The Owls striker then got his own back by blocking the right back’s shot on the line later in the first half.

Jansson 7

Led the defence admirably in the absence of usual partner - and captain - Cooper. Can sometimes be dragged out of position but he stood up well to the aerial threat of Fletcher and then Nuhiu.

Berardi 7

A late replacement for Liam Cooper after the United captain was injured during the warm-up, he stepped in admirably. Couple of loose passes in the second half apart, Berardi’s first start since October 24 was impressive.

Alioski 7

Given more licence to get forward than usual with Phillips dropping into the defence. Used it well, and was a useful threat down the left flank.

Phillips 9

Continues to flourish under Marcelo Bielsa. Looked equally at ease when dropping into the centre of defence to foil Wednesday’s two man attack as he did when playing further forward when Leeds had the ball. Booked.

Hernandez 7

Another assist for the Spaniard, who despite not hitting the heights of his last home outing against Millwall was still a big part of the Leeds display.

Roberts 8

So unfortunate to come up against Westwood on top of his game. The save to keep out his early header was as good as any in the Championship this season. Involved in the build-up for the winner. At 20, Roberts has the potential to become a real atar at Elland Road.

Klich 7

Along with most sporting white, the Pole’s passing was impressive. Moved the ball at a good pace throughout before being substituted.

Harrison 7

Has come on leaps and bounds in the second half of the season. Neat finish for the winner by the on-loan Manchester City man. Booked.

Bamford 6

Unable to match his superb efforts in midweek. Headed wide with an early chance in second half, while his final act was to sidefoot wide when handed an excellent opportunity by Harrison.

Substitutes

Roofe (for Bamford 64) 6

Had a couple of shots from distance that went well wide.

Forshaw (for Klich 76) -

Good energy just when United needed it.

Dallas (for Harrison 86) -

Nice and steady after being brought on to see out the game.

Sheffield Wednesday

Westwood 9

Prevented Leeds winning by a much larger margin. Displayed fine reflexes and bravery throughout before finally beaten by Roberts.

Palmer 6

Unable to get forward in support of the attack, mainly due to being penned back by the home side’s wingplay.

Lees 8

Booked for an early foul on Bamford but never let this affect him. Fantastic reading of the game throughout and got so many vital blocks in.

Hector 8

Has to be in the running for Player of the Year at Hillsborough. Uses his physique well and has come on leaps and bounds from last season’s loan spell at Hull City.

Fox 6

Asked plenty of questions by Hernandez. Distribution not the best at times, meaning there was little respite for the visitors defence.

Boyd 5

Struggled to get into the game. Far from on his own in that respect amid a midfield battle won hands down by Leeds but he was anonymous for long periods.

Hutchinson 5

Struggled to keep pace with the slick passing and movement of the home midfield. Booked as frustrations grew.

Bannan 6

Flitted in and out of proceedings but he did go so close with a curled effort midway through first half that was going in until Casilla got a hand to it.

Reach 6

Had a sight of goal from a very similar position to where he scored a belter against Leeds earlier in the season but this time his shot flew well wide. Substituted soon after due to injury.

Hooper 6

Came into the game with seven goals in eight games against Leeds but was unable to add to that tally, Ayling forcing the striker wide with a great last ditch tackle with his best chance. Great awareness to block Ayling’s shot on the line. Substituted.

Fletcher 5

Got little change out of the Leeds defence and it was no surprise when substituted late on.

Substitutes

Matias (for Reach 40)

Fired into the side-netting late on.

Forestieri (for Hooper 66) 6

Flashes of inspiration but that was all.

Nuhiu (for Fletcher 76) -

Threw himself into challenges and had a good tussle with Jansson.