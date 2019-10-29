Leeds United defender Ben White happy to take two points on road but says the Whites must now kick on at Elland Road

Ben White says Leeds United can be satisfied with back-to-back draws away to promotion rivals last week, but now they will be looking to make the most of consecutive home games.

The Whites needed a late Eddie Nketiah goal to take a point from second-placed Preston North End last week, then followed it with a 0-0 against a Sheffield Wednesday side who could also have leapfrogged them with victory. Under the circumstances, on-loan centre-back White thinks they were two decent results, provided his side make the most Elland Road matches against Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers.

“There’s no such thing as a bad point away, especially against a team like this,” commented White, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

“They are going to be up there this season so it’s a good point.

“We deserved a point and I think it was a fair result.

“It’s not the best we have ever played but the conditions come into play and I think it was a good performance to get what we got out of the game.

“We wanted six points out of the two games but they are two very good teams so two points is not too bad.”

Asked if the team was targeting six from the next two matches, White replied: “Yeah, that’s what we’re looking for obviously. Before a game we want the three points.”

Heavy rain and the Owls’s imposing front two of Steven Fletcher and Atdhe Nuhiu provided real challenges for Leeds, and although the hosts were the better side, the visitors hit the post and forced an excellent first-half save from Keiren Westwood.

White dealt with the challenge brilliantly, crediting a loan spell with Newport County two seasons ago for that.

“I played League Two so it (the physical challenge of facing two big strikers) was every week for me but they had a gameplan and they tried to make it work,” he said.

“That’s definitely done me a favour.”

“To be fair when you are out there you don’t really take any notice of (the rain).

“It was wet and the ball did a slide a bit but it was okay.”

While the defence is performing admirably, Leeds have only scored six goals in their last seven games. The problem is particularly acute at home, where they have only found the net five times in this season’s six Championship matches. White is not especially alarmed.

“If we weren’t creating chances then we would probably worry a bit but we are creating an abundance of chances,” he said. “One will go in and we will fly.”

The struggles in front of goal have prompted much debate about whether Nketiah or incumbent Patrick Bamford should lead the line at the weekend.

“I don’t think it’s affecting either of them,” commented White. “They both go out there and do their best so that’s all they can do.

“Eddie he did well when he came on (against Wednesday), he brought us a bit of a spark to the team.”

Having not found the net since August, Bamford just needs a goal to ease the pressure on him and Jack Harrison picked him out with an excellent cross at the end of Saturday’s first half, only for Westwood to keep out the header.

“It was a good save, a very good save to get down there,” said White.

Leeds have stumbled in recent weeks, winning only two of their last seven games, but in such an inconsistent division it has not cost them to badly. They are third in the table, level on points with Preston.

White is confident they can again push for promotion after missing out in last season’s play-offs. I think we’ll definitely be up there,” he said. “It’s the details and the points that we pick up like Saturday. It’s the little things that count. To win promotion would be amazing.”