Leeds United end wait for Premier League win, Sheffield United’s inconsistency and Barnsley’s problems build - Football Talk Podcast

Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest stories and issues surrounding the Yorkshire football scene, also touching on the inconsistency that continues to dog Sheffield United’s first season back in the Championship.

They also discuss Hull city’s climb out of the bottom three in the second tier and wonder whether there is anything to worry about regarding Huddersfield Town’s goal drought. The latest form of League One rivals Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers, as well as that of League Two’s Harrogate Town and Bradford City, is also considered.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

