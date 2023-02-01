Diego Llorente joined AS Roma on loan but is expected to stay there permanently while Diogo Monteiro, who is not viewed as an immediate replacement, completed his move from Swiss Super League side Servette FC.
The Whites addressed their issues at left-back and up front with the arrivals of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter while a move for United States international Weston McKennie was completed a day before the window shut.
Some of Leeds’ rivals also enjoyed strong windows with Nottingham Forest completing a deadline-day hat-trick as they signed Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas. All three are likely to be registered in time for Sunday’s meeting with the Whites.
Those signings come alongside the January additions of Chris Wood, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa. Elsewhere, it proved a disastrous window for Everton as they were the only Premier League club not to make a signing in January.
The Toffees looked set to complete a deal for Villareal’s Arnaut Danjuma before that was hijacked at the 11th hour by Tottenham Hotspur. It means new manager Sean Dyche will have to work with what he has got as he looks to help Everton beat the drop.
Leicester City secured a £15m transfer for Stoke City and Australian international centre-back Harry Souttar on deadline day while Bournemouth completed the signing of Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv, late on deadline day.
The 20-year-old, capped 24 times by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Vitality Stadium and became the Cherries’ fifth January transfer addition but was not their last as they then made Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore their sixth January signing.
Traore, 22, has joined from Serie A outfit Sassuolo on an initial loan deal which will become permanent in the summer for a further five years.
Below is the ins and outs from every Premier League club in January. Who enjoyed the best window and who enjoyed the worst?
Arsenal
Ins: Leandro Trossard (Brighton, £21m), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia, £21m), Jorginho (Chelsea, £12million)
Outs: Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace, loan) Marquinhos (Norwich, loan), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry, loan), Miguel Azeez (Wigan, loan), Arthur Okonkwo (Sturm Graz, loan), Harry Clarke (Ipswich, undisclosed), Tom Smith (Colchester, loan), Omar Rekik (Wigan, loan), Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Accrington, loan), Taylor Foran (Hartlepool, loan)
Aston Villa
Ins: Alex Moreno (Real Betis, £13m), Jhon Duran (Chicago Fire, £18m)
Outs: Danny Ings (West Ham, £12m), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton, loan), Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough, loan), Aaron Ramsey (Middlesbrough, loan), Frederic Guilbert (Strasbourg, undisclosed), Louie Barry (Salford, loan)
Bournemouth
Ins: Dango Ouattara (Lorient, £20m), Darren Randolph (West Ham, undisclosed), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City, £10m), Matias Vina (Roma, loan), Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv, undisclosed), Hamed Traore (Sassuolo, loan)
Outs: Jamal Lowe (QPR, loan), James Hill (Hearts, loan), Emiliano Marcondes (Nordsjaelland, loan), Gavin Kilkenny (Charlton, loan)
Brentford
Ins: Kevin Schade (Freiburg, loan)
Outs: Sergi Canos (Olympiacos, loan), Charlie Goode (Blackpool, loan), Tariqe Fosu (Rotherham, loan), Paris Maghoma (MK Dons, loan), Aaron Pressley (Accrington, loan), Ellery Balcombe (Bristol Rovers, loan)
Brighton
Ins: Yasin Ayari (AIK, undisclosed), Mark O’Mahony (Cork City, undisclosed)
Outs: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal, £21m), Aaron Connolly (Hull, loan), Reda Khadra (Birmingham, loan), Ed Turns (Leyton Orient, loan), Todd Miller (Doncaster, loan), James Beadle (Crewe, loan)
Chelsea
Ins: Enzo Fernandez (Benfica, £106.8m), Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk, undisclosed), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid, loan), Benoit Badiashile (Monaco, £35m), Noni Madueke (PSV, £35m), David Datro Fofana (Molde, £10m), Andrey Santos (Vasco de Gama, £18m), Malo Gusto (Lyon, £31m).
Outs: Jorginho (Arsenal, £12million), Malo Gusto (Lyon, loan), Cesare Casadei (Reading, loan), Jude Soonsup-Bell (Tottenham, undisclosed)
Crystal Palace
Ins: Naouirou Ahamada (Stuttgart, undisclosed), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal, loan)
Outs: Jack Butland (Manchester United, loan), Malcolm Ebiowei (Hull, loan), Killian Phillips (Shrewsbury, loan), John-Kymani Gordon (Carlisle, loan), Luke Plange (Lincoln, loan)
Everton
Ins:
Outs: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle, £45m), Tom Cannon (Preston, loan), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich, undisclosed), Niels Nkounkou (St Etienne, loan), Seb Quirk (Accrington, undisclosed), Tyler Onyango (Forest Green, loan), Joe Anderson (Sunderland, undisclosed)
Fulham
Ins: Sasa Lukic (Torino, undisclosed)
Outs: Josh Onomah (Preston, free), Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield, loan), Connor McAvoy (Partick Thistle, loan), Nathaniel Chalobah (West Brom, undisclosed).
Leeds
Ins: Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim, £35m), Max Wober (RB Salzburg, undisclosed), Weston McKennie (Juventus, loan), Diogo Monteiro (Servette, undisclosed)
Outs: Mateusz Klich (DC United, undisclosed), Diego Llorente (Roma, loan), Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland, loan), Cody Drameh (Luton, loan), Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle, loan), Leo Hjelde (Rotherham, loan), Max Dean (MK Dons, undisclosed)
Leicester
Ins: Harry Souttar (Stoke, £15m), Victor Kristiansen (FC Copenhagen, undisclosed), Tete (Shakhtar Donetsk, loan), Nathan Opoku (FDM Field Masters Sporting Club, undisclosed)
Outs: Ayoze Perez (Real Betis, loan), George Hirst (Ipswich, loan), Ben Nelson (Doncaster, loan), Jakub Stolarczyk (Hartlepool, loan), Nathan Opoku (OH Leuven, loan)
Liverpool
Ins: Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven, £38m)
Outs: Jake Cain (Swindon, undisclosed), Jarell Quansah (Bristol Rovers, loan), Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock, loan)
Manchester City
Ins: Maximo Perrone (Velez Sarsfield, undisclosed)
Outs: Joao Cancelo (Bayern Munich, loan), Liam Delap (Preston, loan), Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Coventry, loan), Morgan Rogers (Blackpool, loan), Luke Mbete (Bolton, loan)
Manchester United
Ins: Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich, loan), Jack Butland (Crystal Palace, loan), Wout Weghorst (Burnley, loan)
Outs: Shola Shoretire (Bolton, loan), Charlie Savage (Forest Green, loan), Charlie McNeill (Newport, loan), Di’Shon Bernard (Portsmouth, loan)
Newcastle
Ins: Anthony Gordon (Everton, £45m), Harrison Ashby (West Ham, undisclosed)
Outs: Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest, loan), Garang Kuol (Hearts, loan), Jonjo Shelvey (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Joe White (Exeter, loan), Dylan Stephenson (Hamilton, loan), Niall Brookwell (Darlington, loan)
Nottingham Forest
Ins: Keylor Navas (Paris St Germain, loan), Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle, undisclosed), Chris Wood (Newcastle, loan), Danilo (Palmeiras, £16m), Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras, free), Felipe (Atletico Madrid, undisclosed)
Outs: Josh Bowler (Blackpool, loan), Brandon Aguilera (Estoril Praia SAD), Dale Taylor (Burton, loan), Aaron Donnelly (Port Vale, loan), Ateef Konate (Oxford, loan)
Southampton
Ins: Paul Onuachu (Genk, undisclosed), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes, £22m), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb, undisclosed), Carlos Alcaraz (Racing Club, undisclosed), James Bree (Luton, undisclosed)
Outs: Dynel Simeu (Morecambe, loan), Dan Nlundulu (Bolton, loan), Ryan Finnigan (Crewe, loan), Kazeem Olaigbe (Harrogate, loan)
Tottenham
Ins: Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon, loan), Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal, loan), Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea, undisclosed)
Outs: Bryan Gil (Sevilla, loan), Djed Spence (Rennes, loan), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid, free), Harvey White (Derby, loan)
West Ham
Ins: Danny Ings (Aston Villa, £12m), Luizao (Sao Paulo, undisclosed)
Outs: Craig Dawson (Wolves, £3.3m), Darren Randolph (Bournemouth, undisclosed), Harrison Ashby (Newcastle, undisclosed), Conor Coventry (Rotherham, loan), Thierry Nevers (Bradford, loan), Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland, undisclosed), Will Greenidge (Colchester, undisclosed)
Wolves
Ins: Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid, loan), Mario Lemina (Nice, undisclosed), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain, £4.4million), Craig Dawson (West Ham, £3.3m), Daniel Bentley (Bristol City, undisclosed), Joao Gomes (Flamengo, undisclosed)
Outs: Goncalo Guedes (Benfica, loan), Fabio Silva (PSV Eindhoven, loan), Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke, loan), Theo Corbeanu (Arminia Bielefeld, loan), Jackson Smith (Walsall, loan), Chem Campbell (Wycombe, loan), Andreas Sondergaard (released)
**Most fees are reported. Deals completed before 2300**