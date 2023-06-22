All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Leeds United fixtures: Key dates including Cardiff City opener, Sheffield Wednesday reunion, Boxing Day trip to Preston North End and more

Leeds United’s schedule for the 2023/24 season has been released.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

Although fixture release day is exciting for football fans, it is a sobering day for Leeds supporters who had hoped to be preparing for another season of Premier League action.

However, the drop in division will not quell the excitement for many, who will be relishing the prospect of renewed rivalries and new away trips. Here are the key dates for Leeds supporters to take note of ahead of the return of competitive action.

Leeds will begin the 2023/24 campaign with a televised game against Cardiff City at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 6.

1. August 6 - first game

Leeds will begin the 2023/24 campaign with a televised game against Cardiff City at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 6. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Leeds will visit Birmingham City on Saturday, August 12.

2. August 12 - first away trip

Leeds will visit Birmingham City on Saturday, August 12. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday will visit Elland Road on Saturday, September 2.

3. September 2 - first Yorkshire derby

Sheffield Wednesday will visit Elland Road on Saturday, September 2. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Leeds will visit Preston North End on Boxing Day.

4. December 26 - Boxing Day game

Leeds will visit Preston North End on Boxing Day. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Cardiff CitySheffield WednesdayLeedsPreston North EndPremier League