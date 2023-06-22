Leeds United fixtures: Key dates including Cardiff City opener, Sheffield Wednesday reunion, Boxing Day trip to Preston North End and more
Leeds United’s schedule for the 2023/24 season has been released.
Although fixture release day is exciting for football fans, it is a sobering day for Leeds supporters who had hoped to be preparing for another season of Premier League action.
However, the drop in division will not quell the excitement for many, who will be relishing the prospect of renewed rivalries and new away trips. Here are the key dates for Leeds supporters to take note of ahead of the return of competitive action.
