Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United players named in Wales squad for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium

Four Yorkshire-based players have been included in Rob Page's Wales squad for their final two World Cup qualifying games against Belarus and Belgium.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:42 pm

Leeds United's Dan James and Tyler Roberts make up two of the five forwards selected with Gareth Bale returning after missing October's internationals.

Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas is back in the squad after earning his first two international caps last month while Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is also selected.

CALLED-UP: Leeds United forward Dan James. Picture: Getty Images.

Wales are currently third in Group E but are level on points with Czech Republic who have played a game more. Their chances of finishing first are slim, with Belgium needing to lose both of their final two games with Wales winning theirs for Page's men to guarantee a place in Qatar.

However, their hopes of finishing second and earning a play-off spot are firmly in their own hands with four points against Belgium and Belarus enough for them to finish above Czech Republic, regardless of their result in their final game against Estonia.

Norrington-Davies has been capped six times by his country while James is already experienced at international level, having made 27 appearances, scoring five goals. Roberts has been capped 18 times but is yet to score.

BACK IN THE SQUAD: Huddersfield's Sorba Thomas. Picture: Getty Images.
