Here it is in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Matt Ingram (Hull City)

Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter (centre) celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough, and his place in our Team of the Week (Picture: PA)

A safe pair of hands as City recorded a welcome clean sheet and victory. Kept out Marcus Tavernier in the first half and made a remarkable save to deny Paddy McNair ahead of Hull’s opener against Boro.

Defence

Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United)

Coming along nicely after a difficult start to his Millers’ career.

Huddersfield Town's Naby Sarr makes our Team of the Week (Picture: PA)

Rock-solid as Paul Warne’s side continued their upward trajectory with a professional 2-0 win at Cheltenham, with the Huddersfield Town loanee helping himself to a goal into the bargain.

Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town)

After his poor penalty concession in midweek, Sarr delivered an excellent response and produced a commanding performance as Town’s sound start to the Championship season continued with a hard-earned point at Luton.

Diego Llorente (Leeds United)

Bradford City midfielder Levi Sutton (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Showed his importance to the United cause with an authoritative defensive performance alongside a big impact at the other end as he scored Leeds’s vital goal against Watford to ensure they finally have lift-off in the Premier League with a precious three points.

Di’Shon Bernard (Hull City)

Outstanding at the back for City in a three-man backline and was here, there and everywhere. Made some terrific blocks and was up for the fight.

Midfield

Leeds United's Raphinha (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Levi Sutton (Bradford City)

A performance of non-stop energy and drive as the Bantams secured a much-needed three points.

Made contributions to both goals against Rochdale and was very prominent on the afternoon.

Andy Cannon (Hull City)

Epitomized City’s attitude and character with an indefatigable performance against Boro. Never stopped running and displayed a big heart.

Ben Close (Doncaster Rovers)

Luke Armstrong of Harrogate Town (Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Another to deliver an outstanding response after being on the floor following Rovers’ midweek mauling at Ipswich.

Hassled and harried against MK Dons and produced a tigerish performance as Doncaster registered an uplifting victory.

Forwards

Raphinha (Leeds United)

The gifted Brazilian has a virtual season-pass in our side at the minute.

Another potent game full of threat against Watford and his importance to the Leeds cause is simply inestimable.

Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town)

Never gave Oldham’s defence a moment’s peace and his graft was rewarded with a second-half goal as Harrogate maintained their flying start to the League Two campaign at Oldham.

An impressive seven goals for the season thus far.

Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City)

Full of threat and trickery in a left-sided role and posed problems for Tavernier in particular.

A key part in City’s opener when his strike hit the post and rebounded off the back of hapless Boro keeper Joe Lumley into the net.

Manager/head coach

Grant McCann (Hull City)