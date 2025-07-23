Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão has reportedly said yes to Leeds United despite interest from Marseille.

Both Leeds and Les Phocéens have been strongly linked with Paixão, who has sent his stock soaring with his exploits in the Eredivisie.

Last season, he weighed in with 16 goals and 14 assists in 30 league outings, attracting admiring glances from West Yorkshire.

Mere days ago, Marseille appeared to be leading the race for the signature of the former Brazil youth international.

Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao is reportedly keen on playing in the Premier League. | PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

Latest on Igor Paixão

Reports then suggested a move to Ligue 1 was not looking likely and it has now been claimed Leeds are engaged in active talks.

Writing on social media platform X, reporter Pedro Almeida said: “Leeds and Igor Paixão, active talks with Feyenoord after the OM deal cooled.

“The player wants to play in the Premier League and has already said yes to Leeds.”

Feyenoord reportedly value the wideman at around €40m (£34.6m).

Igor Paixao weighed in with 30 goal contributions in the Dutch top flight last season. | OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Potential coup for Leeds United

Paixão would undoubtedly be a major coup for Leeds, who have already shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market.

Defenders Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson have arrived, as have midfielders Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach and forward Lukas Nmecha.

The capture of Paixão would mark a deviation from the current trend of Leeds signings, with the Brazilian being known for his flair and unpredictability rather than his strength or experience.

He looks to have been earmarked as a replacement for Israel international Manor Solomon, who has returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur following his season on loan in West Yorkshire.

Leeds have also been linked with Inter Milan frontman Mehdi Taremi, with the need for a new forward strengthened by Mateo Joseph’s transfer request.